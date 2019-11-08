|
|
|
BLAKE ROBIN of Henlow,
passed away peacefully
after a long illness on
3rd November 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved Husband of Anne,
loving Dad to Emma and Rachel,
a cherished "Gaggle"to Ben
and a friend to many.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St. Andrew's Church, Langford
on Friday 15th November at
11.00am followed by interment
at St. Mary's Churchyard, Henlow.
Please feel free to wear a dash of Pink.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, to be shared
between Langford PCC and
Sue Ryder Care (Palliative Care Hub)
and may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/robinblake
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Tel: 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 8, 2019