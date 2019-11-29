|
HEWISON Robert "BOB" Passed away peacefully on
8th November 2019, aged 94 years.
A loving husband to Audrey,
brother-in-law to Sylvia
and uncle to Valerie.
The funeral service is to take place
at Bedford Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 1:45pm.
Donations in Lieu of flowers, made payable to the Biggleswade Talking News or Beaumont Nursing Home Entertainment can be sent
c/o Woodman & Son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 29, 2019