Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00
St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Offin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Offin

Notice Condolences

Reginald Offin Notice
OFFIN Reginald Paul
"Taddy" Passed away on 23rd November 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving husband, dad and grandad.
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service is to take place at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade,
on Tuesday 17th December at 11am.
Followed by burial in
Stratton Way Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome,
for The Royal British Legion,
poppy appeal and can be sent
c/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors, 3 Market Square,
Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -