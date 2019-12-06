|
|
|
OFFIN Reginald Paul
"Taddy" Passed away on 23rd November 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving husband, dad and grandad.
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service is to take place at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade,
on Tuesday 17th December at 11am.
Followed by burial in
Stratton Way Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome,
for The Royal British Legion,
poppy appeal and can be sent
c/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors, 3 Market Square,
Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 6, 2019