GILL Reg On 4th November, 2019 peacefully after a long illness, aged 98 years.
Beloved husband of Terry,
father to Peter, Paul and Michael,
and much loved Grandad
to James and Matthew.
Funeral service to be held at 11.00am on Tuesday 26th November at North
Hertfordshire Memorial Park
and Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired to Harefield Hospital
may be sent
via www.memorygiving.com/reggill.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 24 Clifton Road, Shefford,
Beds. SG17 5AE
Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 15, 2019