Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Murch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Murch

Notice Condolences

Raymond Murch Notice
MURCH Raymond Crowther Of Biggleswade, passed away peacefully at home on the 25th June 2019, aged 94.
A much loved husband of the late Peggy, dad, grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 19th July 2019 in the Trinity Methodist Church, Shortmead Street, Biggleswade, at 11-am, followed by interment in Stratton Way Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.