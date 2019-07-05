|
MURCH Raymond Crowther Of Biggleswade, passed away peacefully at home on the 25th June 2019, aged 94.
A much loved husband of the late Peggy, dad, grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 19th July 2019 in the Trinity Methodist Church, Shortmead Street, Biggleswade, at 11-am, followed by interment in Stratton Way Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 5, 2019