G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:15
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Raymond Berridge Notice
BERRIDGE Raymond George
'Ray' Passed away peacefully on 11th August 2019 at home surrounded by his family,
aged 87 years.

A loving husband, dad, grandad,
great grandad, brother and friend.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral service takes place on
Friday 6th September
in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 12.15 pm

Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
St John's Hospice Palliative Care Hub
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 16, 2019
