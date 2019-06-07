|
|
|
TURNER Ralph William Passed away after a short illness at
Bedford Hospital on the
19th May 2019, aged 95 years.
A loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday 13th June 2019, 12 noon
at St Andrews Parish Church, Langford followed by burial in the churchyard.
At Ralph's request
normal clothing to be worn.
Family flowers only please; donations
if desired for Cancer Research UK
or Guide Dogs to
Woodman & Sons, 3 Market Square,
Biggleswade, Beds, SG18 8AP.
01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 7, 2019
