G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Philip Jackson Notice
JACKSON Philip James
also known as Jacko Of Chawston/Moggerhanger passed away suddenly but peacefully
at home on 10th March 2019,
aged 63 years.

Much loved partner to Kas, dad to Christina, grandad to Harvey, son to Kathleen and brother to Patricia.

Funeral Service to take place on
27th March 2019 in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 2.30pm.

Immediate family flowers only.
Dress code no black to be worn.

Donations, if desired, for
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger
may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 22, 2019
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.