|
|
|
RIDOUT Peter Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019 aged 74,
at Bedford Hospital.
A loving husband, father and grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th October at 10.45am at Bedford Crematorium followed by private family committal.
Please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Friends
of Bedford Hospital
can be forwarded to -
Woodman and Son
3 Market Square,
Biggleswade,
Bedfordshire.
SG18 8AP.
Tel: 01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 27, 2019