Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ridout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ridout

Notice Condolences

Peter Ridout Notice
RIDOUT Peter Passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019 aged 74,
at Bedford Hospital.
A loving husband, father and grandad.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th October at 10.45am at Bedford Crematorium followed by private family committal.
Please wear a splash of colour.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Friends
of Bedford Hospital
can be forwarded to -
Woodman and Son
3 Market Square,
Biggleswade,
Bedfordshire.
SG18 8AP.
Tel: 01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.