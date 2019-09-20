|
HERBERT Peter Leonard Of Sandy, sadly passed away on 31st August 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Peggy, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad
and Brother.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 25th September in
St Swithun's Church, Sandy at 2pm followed by interment in
Sandy Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired, for St John's Hospice PCH, Moggerhanger may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 20, 2019