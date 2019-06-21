|
|
|
BRAYBROOK Peter Frank Born 18th August 1934 passed away peacefully on Saturday 15th June 2019.
A much loved husband to Rosina,
much loved dad to Debbie and Tracey, grandpa to David, Joanna and Max
and great grandpa to
Connor and Kieran.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 4th July in Bedford Crematorium at 10.45 am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Prostate Cancer UK,
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 21, 2019
Read More