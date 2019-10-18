|
WELCH Paul Passed away peacefully on 10th October 2019,
aged 56 years,
after a long battle with cancer.
A much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Uncle.
Funeral service takes place
in Bedford Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th November at 2.30 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Myeloma UK may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
We would like to thank everyone
for their kind messages, which
have been a comfort to us all.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 18, 2019