Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:15
St Mary's Church
Henlow
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Swaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Swaine

Notice Condolences

Paul Swaine Notice
SWAINE Paul Herbert "Grumpy" of Henlow
passed away peacefully on 4th March 2019 in
Addenbrookes Hospital
aged 60 years.

Much loved partner of Emma-Jayne. He will be missed by all his family, friends and his much loved cats.

Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 10th April in St Mary's Church, Henlow at 12.15 pm.

The family have requested that mourners wear bright colours.

Family flowers only, donations if desired for Addenbrookes Hospital Sanctuary Accommodation or
Cats Protection (North Herts Branch), may be sent to

G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.