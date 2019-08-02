|
JEFFS Paul Anthony Passed away on
10th July 2019 peacefully at home with Trude by his side, aged 51. Much loved husband, son, father, brother, uncle and friend.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Graveley on
Friday 16th August at 1.00pm followed by an interment at
Weston Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Paul for the Multiple Sclerosis Society or
Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.austins.co.uk and clicking 'make a donation'.
All enquiries to Austin's
Tel: 01438 316623.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 2, 2019