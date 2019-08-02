Home

Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
16:00
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium
Patricia Cairns Notice
CAIRNS Patricia Mary Died aged 100 years on 25th July 2019.
Loving Mother to Meg, Sue,
Chris (dec'd) and Peter.
Devoted Vova to 9 Grandchildren
and 12 Great Grandchildren.
She was feisty to the end and will be sorely missed by everyone.

The Funeral will take place on
Tuesday 6th August at 4pm at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium.
Family Flowers Only.

Arrangements c/o Woodman and Son, Funeral Directors
3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AP. Tel 01767 769063.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 2, 2019
