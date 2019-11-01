|
|
|
SPARROW Pamela Of Wrestlingworth
passed away peacefully on
27th October 2019 in
Paxton Hall Care Home, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral Service takes place at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Teenage Cancer Trust.
Donations may be sent to G&H Seamer 47, High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG or www.teenagecancertrust.org/
support-us/donate
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 1, 2019