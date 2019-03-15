|
|
|
Williams Norman
(Jolly) Sadly passed away after a long illness
on 5th March 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce,
and loving dad,
grandad and great-grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April 2019
at 11.30am.
Traditional black dress not required.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired will
be gratefully accepted for
The British Lung Foundation and
can be sent c/o
Woodman and Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
Bedfordshire, SG18 8AP.
Telephone: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 15, 2019
