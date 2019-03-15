|
DESBOROUGH Norman Jack Passed away at home on
2nd March 2019,
aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of Joan,
father of Andrew, grandfather,
great grandfather, brother-in-law
and uncle. He will be dearly
missed by all his family.
Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 26th March at 2pm at
All Saints Church, Upper Caldecote.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
All Saints Church, Upper Caldecote
(Cheques to be made payable to 'Caldecote PCC') may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 15, 2019
