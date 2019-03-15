Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Upper Caldecote
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Desborough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Desborough

Notice Condolences

Norman Desborough Notice
DESBOROUGH Norman Jack Passed away at home on
2nd March 2019,
aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of Joan,
father of Andrew, grandfather,
great grandfather, brother-in-law
and uncle. He will be dearly
missed by all his family.
Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 26th March at 2pm at
All Saints Church, Upper Caldecote.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for
All Saints Church, Upper Caldecote
(Cheques to be made payable to 'Caldecote PCC') may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.