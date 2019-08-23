Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
14:00
St. Mary's Church
Everton
Endersby Nancie Frances Of Everton, passed away
on 8th August 2019
at the age of 77,
in Addenbrookes Hospital
after a short illness.

A loving Mum, Mother-in-law
and Grandma, Nancie is now
at rest with Gerald.

Nancie's funeral will take place
on Tuesday 24th September in
St. Mary's Church, Everton at 2 pm.

Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, in aid of
Bedford Hospital's Meadowbank (Neonatal) Ward, a cause for which she raised over £1000 last year, may be sent to G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 23, 2019
