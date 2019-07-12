Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Albon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Albon

Notice Condolences

Muriel Albon Notice
ALBON Muriel Of Shefford, formerly of Arlesey.
On 30th June 2019 peacefully after a long illness at Oak Manor Care Home, aged 90 years.
Leaves behind her beloved daughter Susan and her beloved son Philip.
Muriel will be greatly missed by her large family and all her friends.
Funeral service takes place at
11am on Friday 19th July at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, for
Dementia UK may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/murielalbon.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
Download Now