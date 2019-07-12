|
ALBON Muriel Of Shefford, formerly of Arlesey.
On 30th June 2019 peacefully after a long illness at Oak Manor Care Home, aged 90 years.
Leaves behind her beloved daughter Susan and her beloved son Philip.
Muriel will be greatly missed by her large family and all her friends.
Funeral service takes place at
11am on Friday 19th July at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired, for
Dementia UK may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/murielalbon.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 12, 2019