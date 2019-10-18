Home

Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Mick Leath Notice
LEATH Mick In loving memory of Mr Mick Leath,
of Sandy, who sadly passed away on Sunday 6th October 2019,
aged 73 years.

Mick leaves his loving wife Gill,
family, and friends.

A Funeral Service and Cremation
will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Monday 28th October 2019 at 14.30pm.

All are welcome to attend but the family have requested colour's to be worn.

Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Diabetes UK.

Funeral arrangements by
Shires Funeral Directors, Sandy.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 18, 2019
