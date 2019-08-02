|
|
|
Richardson Michael John
"Mike" On 14th July 2019
peacefully at home, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Betty,
father of Helen & John and grandad
of Bethany & Joseph.
Funeral service takes place at 1.15pm on Wednesday 14th August at
All Saints Church, Clifton followed by the cremation at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired for the RNLI or
All Saints Church, Clifton may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
mikerichardson.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 2, 2019