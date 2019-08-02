Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
13:15
All Saints Church
Clifton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Richardson

Notice Condolences

Michael Richardson Notice
Richardson Michael John
"Mike" On 14th July 2019
peacefully at home, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Betty,
father of Helen & John and grandad
of Bethany & Joseph.
Funeral service takes place at 1.15pm on Wednesday 14th August at
All Saints Church, Clifton followed by the cremation at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired for the RNLI or
All Saints Church, Clifton may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
mikerichardson.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
Download Now