LUECKE Michael Of Gamlingay passed away suddenly on 26th July 2019 aged 65.
A much loved son of the late Mary & Wilhelm, dear brother of Sue, brother in law to Mass, uncle to Joanne, Gavin & Marc & great uncle to Marcus, Jaden, Danny, Kai & Esme.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday September 5th at 11.30 am in Bedford Crematorium Chapel, Norse Road followed by interment in Norse Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation may be sent to G & H Seamer 47 High street Sandy Beds SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 16, 2019