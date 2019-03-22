|
Dillon Michael Francis 26th March 2007
Dearly loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Thinking of you today and always,
it's 12 years since you had to go.
We speak about you often, sometimes with tears but mostly with giggles.
It seems like yesterday we'd
hear you say,
"Have you fed the cat ?"
"Turn the fishpond pump on." and
"Where's me puffa ?"
You're loved and missed very much.
Until we meet again.
Goodnight, God bless.
Your ever-loving family
x x x
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 22, 2019
