Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Shillington
Mavis Granger Notice
GRANGER Mavis Nora Formerly of Shillington
passed away peacefully
at Foxholes Care Home
on 21st September 2019,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Barry Granger loving mother to
Susan, Peter and
Stephen and grandmother of Samantha, Charlotte, Chloe, Zak, Lennon, Rose and Alice.
Funeral service takes place at 11am
on Wednesday 9th October at
All Saints Church, Shillington.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for RSPB
may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/
mavisgranger
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Shefford
01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 4, 2019
