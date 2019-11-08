|
PURKISS Mary Of Eyeworth, passed away peacefully at home on
3rd November 2019,
aged 90 years.
A much loved Mum, Mother in law,
Nan and Great Nan.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 22nd November at 11.30am
at All Saints Church, Eyeworth.
Mourners are welcome to wear an item of blue as it was Mary's
favourite colour.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired, for All Saints Church, Eyeworth or
The Wrestlingworth Goodwill Fund
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 8, 2019