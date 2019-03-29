Home

Mary Brady Notice
BRADY Mary of Henlow "Molly" On 15th March, 2019 in Allison House Care Home, aged 86 years.
A much loved Mum, Nannie and
Great Nannie who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 12pm on Friday 5th April at
St Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Shefford followed by burial in St Mary's Churchyard, Henlow.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made for
Dementia UK and sent via www.memorygiving.com/marybrady. Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 29, 2019
