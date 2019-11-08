|
|
|
WAKEFIELD Mark Donald Of Shefford, suddenly passed away on 27th October 2019 aged 60 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Sandra Wakefield and
treasured dad of Adam and Lee.
Funeral service takes place on Monday 18th November at All Saints Church, Clifton at 2.00pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for the may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/
markwakefield.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Shefford 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 8, 2019