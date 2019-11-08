Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Wakefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Wakefield

Notice Condolences

Mark Wakefield Notice
WAKEFIELD Mark Donald Of Shefford, suddenly passed away on 27th October 2019 aged 60 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Sandra Wakefield and
treasured dad of Adam and Lee.
Funeral service takes place on Monday 18th November at All Saints Church, Clifton at 2.00pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for the may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/
markwakefield.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Shefford 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -