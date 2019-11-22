Home

Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
16:00
North Herts Crematorium
Holwell
Mark Rigney Notice
RIGNEY Mark
'Doc' From Langford,
passed away
at home on
14th November 2019, aged 62 years.
After a short time apart, he is now
at peace with his beloved wife Angie.
He will be sadly missed by his
family and his many friends.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 29th November 2019 at 4pm at
North Herts Crematorium, Holwell.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Mark's memory would
be very welcome for the Macmillan
Cancer Unit at the Lister Hospital in
Stevenage and may be made c/o
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
Bedfordshire, SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 22, 2019
