GALLACHER Mark David Of Langford.
On 10th July 2019 in St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger, aged 48 years.
Beloved son of David and the late Doreen Gallacher. Loving brother to Sarah & brother-in-law to Steve and Uncle to Kyle & Chloe.
Will be sadly missed and will hold a special place forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service to take place
at 3pm on Monday, 29th July at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, may be made for
St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger
and sent via www.memorygiving.com/
markdavidgallacher
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 19, 2019