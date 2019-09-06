Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00
St Marys Church
Potton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Westley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Westley

Notice Condolences

Margaret Westley Notice
WESTLEY Margaret Lilian (Peg) Passed away peacefully on
August 22nd 2019,
at home in Quince Court Sandy,
aged 93 years.

A much loved sister to Irene, Keith
and the late Roy, sister in law to
the late Brian, auntie to Julie,
the late Jane and Philip,
Great Aunt to Charlotte, Lucy,
Harry and Ryan and Great Great Aunt to Lilia, Teddy, Billie, Jack and Spencer. Dear friend of Pat.

Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 25th September in
St Marys Church, Potton at 11 am followed by interment
in Potton Cemetery.

Floral tributes or donations, if desired, for The Merchant Navy Fund
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.