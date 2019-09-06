|
|
|
WESTLEY Margaret Lilian (Peg) Passed away peacefully on
August 22nd 2019,
at home in Quince Court Sandy,
aged 93 years.
A much loved sister to Irene, Keith
and the late Roy, sister in law to
the late Brian, auntie to Julie,
the late Jane and Philip,
Great Aunt to Charlotte, Lucy,
Harry and Ryan and Great Great Aunt to Lilia, Teddy, Billie, Jack and Spencer. Dear friend of Pat.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 25th September in
St Marys Church, Potton at 11 am followed by interment
in Potton Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired, for The Merchant Navy Fund
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 6, 2019