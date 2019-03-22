|
Smith (Alice) Margaret Sadly passed away on the
11th March 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of John, loving mum to Kevin and Alison, fantastic
mother-in-law to James and Sharon, adored nanny to Amelia & Daisy
& step nan to Tom, Dan & Matt.
Friend to many.
We will miss you always.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 16th April at 1.30pm at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
will be gratefully accepted for
Diabetes UK and can be sent c/o Woodman and Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AP. Telephone: 01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 22, 2019
