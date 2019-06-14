Home

Margaret Linford Notice
LINFORD Margaret
Elizabeth
"Peggy" Passed away unexpectedly in Bedford Hospital on 11th May 2019.

Much loved wife, mum, nanny,
nanny nan, auntie and friend to many.

Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 26th June in
St Marys Church, Everton at 1pm followed by cremation in
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.

Family request mourners wear
bright colours, Peggy's favourite
colour was red.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 14, 2019
