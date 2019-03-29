|
|
|
DRAKE Margaret
Passed away at
Beaumont Park Nursing Home
on 19th March, aged 88 years.
Much loved wife to John, mum to Kevin and Ian, and grandma to Jemma, Kristopher, Josie and Daniel. Teacher to many local children and a member of many charity and community groups.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place on Wednesday 10th April in
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road,
at 3:15pm.
Immediate family flowers only,
but donations, if desired will be gratefully accepted for
Macmillan Cancer Support and the
Prader-Willi Syndrome Association UK.
Send c/o
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More