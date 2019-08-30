|
Searle Leslie (Brian) Of Sandy, passed away on the 17th August, aged 84 years
in Bedford Hospital.
A much loved husband, Dad,
Father-in-law, Grandad,
Brother and Uncle.
Funeral will take place on
Monday 2nd September at
11:30am at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired in aid of either
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger
or University of Cambridge
(Professor Rebecca Fitzgerald Barrett's Research) may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 30, 2019