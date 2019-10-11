|
FAGE (Wood)
Lesley-May Passed away peacefully after a long battle, on 22nd September 2019 at home,
aged 48 years.
Much loved wife to Matthew,
Mum to Alex and Amber, Daughter, Sister, Auntie, Sister in law and Friend.
Interment takes place on Tuesday
15th October at Keysoe Woodland Burial Ground at 11am, followed by a
Service of Celebration of Lesley's life at St Andrew's Church, Biggleswade at 12.30pm, followed by a party for
family and friends at
The Peter Maudlin Pavilion in Caldecote.
Jeans may be worn as loved by Les.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Brain Tumour Research may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 11, 2019