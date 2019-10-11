Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00
Keysoe Woodland Burial Ground
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30
St Andrew's Church
Biggleswade
Lesley-May Fage Notice
FAGE (Wood)
Lesley-May Passed away peacefully after a long battle, on 22nd September 2019 at home,
aged 48 years.
Much loved wife to Matthew,
Mum to Alex and Amber, Daughter, Sister, Auntie, Sister in law and Friend.
Interment takes place on Tuesday
15th October at Keysoe Woodland Burial Ground at 11am, followed by a
Service of Celebration of Lesley's life at St Andrew's Church, Biggleswade at 12.30pm, followed by a party for
family and friends at
The Peter Maudlin Pavilion in Caldecote.
Jeans may be worn as loved by Les.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Brain Tumour Research may be sent to
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 11, 2019
