|
|
|
Charlton-Cummings Lesley-Ann
"Lil" Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home on the
15th November 2019, aged 38 years.
A devoted & much cherished mum
to Ashton, Leigha and Blake.
The precious only daughter
of Steve & Heather.
A much loved wife
& soulmate to Anthony.
Also a very loved
granddaughter of May.
She will be sorely missed by many.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Andrew's Church, Langford on the
19th December 2019 at 12noon.
It is Lesley-Ann's wish that no
black to be worn - bright colours.
Family flowers only. Donations are for
Godber Ward - Bedford Hospital and
Ward M4 - Addenbrookes Hospital.
These can be made to
Woodman & Son, Market Square, Biggleswade or to her family.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 6, 2019