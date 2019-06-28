|
BROWN Leonard George 'Lenny' Len of Steeple Morden, passed after a short illness on 15th June 2019,
aged 74 years.
Devoted husband to Jenny,
dad to Jim and Dan,
Grandad to Gabby, Ed and Joe
who will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place at Cam Valley Crematorium
on Monday 15th July 2019.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made to Cancer Research UK
via Len's In Memory Page at www.newlingsofroyston.co.uk or cheques can be sent
c/o Newlings of Royston, Fish Hill, Royston, Herts SG8 9LB.
Tel: 01763 242375.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 28, 2019