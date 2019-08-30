Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00
St. Mary's Church
Potton
Keith Lenton Notice
Lenton Keith Passed away peacefully in Allison House R.H, Sandy
with his family around him on 20th August 2019, aged 85 years.
He will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 4th September 2019 in
St Mary's Church, Potton at 10.00am, followed by interment
in Potton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for The Primrose Unit,
Bedford Hospital may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 30, 2019
