|
|
|
GILBERT Kathleen Mary (nee Knibbs) of Gamlingay
passed away peacefully on
28th February 2019,
in Addenbrookes Hospital
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of Derrick, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service takes place
on Friday 15th March in
St Mary the Virgin Church, Gamlingay at 2.30 pm followed by interment
in Stocks Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Addenbrookes Hospital - Oncology Unit may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 8, 2019
