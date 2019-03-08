Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Gilbert

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Gilbert Notice
GILBERT Kathleen Mary (nee Knibbs) of Gamlingay
passed away peacefully on
28th February 2019,
in Addenbrookes Hospital
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife of Derrick, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service takes place
on Friday 15th March in
St Mary the Virgin Church, Gamlingay at 2.30 pm followed by interment
in Stocks Lane Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Addenbrookes Hospital - Oncology Unit may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.