Julia Bylett

Notice Condolences

Julia Bylett Notice
BYLETT Julia Of Potton passed away peacefully on Monday
2nd December 2019 at Bedford Hospital, aged 78 years.
A much loved sister, wife, mum and grandmother (Nonna).
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 19 December 2019
in Bedford Crematorium at 10.00 am followed by a celebration of life service at St Mary's Church, Potton at 11.30 am.
The family have asked that, if possible, mourners wear something purple as this was Julia's favourite colour.
Family only flowers.
Donations, if desired, to be made to Parkinson's UK and Canine Partners, may be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 13, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
