STOCKER Judith Margaret Formerly of Deepdale, passed away peacefully on
25th June 2019
aged 79 years.
Much loved wife of the late Edwards Stocker, mum, nan and sister.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 17th July in St Peter's Church, Tempsford at 1 pm followed
by interment. Because this is a celebration of Judith's life, the family would prefer that clothing is not all black. Family flowers only, donations if desired for The may be Sent to G&H Seamers,
47 High Street, Sandy, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 5, 2019