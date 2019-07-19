Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:15
St Andrews Church
Langford
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Killeen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Killeen

Notice Condolences

Joyce Killeen Notice
KILLEEN Joyce Formerly of Biggleswade, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family,
on 8th July 2019 in
Airedale Nursing Home, aged 94 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 26th July in St Andrews Church, Langford at 12.15pm followed by committal at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
St John's Hospice may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.