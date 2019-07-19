|
|
|
KILLEEN Joyce Formerly of Biggleswade, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family,
on 8th July 2019 in
Airedale Nursing Home, aged 94 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 26th July in St Andrews Church, Langford at 12.15pm followed by committal at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
St John's Hospice may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 19, 2019