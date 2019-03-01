|
|
|
GRIFFIN Josephine Formerly of Blunham,
passed away peacefully on
23rd February 2019 in Anjulita Court Nursing Home,
aged 74 years.
Much loved wife of the late Tony.
She will be deeply missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service takes place
on Wednesday 13th March,
in Bedford Crematorium,
Norse Road at 10.45 am.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired,
for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent to G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 1, 2019
