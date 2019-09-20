|
|
|
MATTHEWS John Stewart Of Sutton
Passed away
peacefully at home on
14th September 2019, aged 83 years.
Much loved brother of Margaret, brother in law of Len, uncle to Janet, Roy, Alec, Sue, Richard, Melanie and Ian, great uncle to Daniel, Debbie, Jordan and Anthony, great great
uncle to Joshua, Charlie,
Christopher, Charley and Andy.
Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 1st October in All Saints Church, Sutton at 2 pm followed by cremation in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger or Woodgreen
Animal Shelter may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 20, 2019