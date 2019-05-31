|
HINTON JOHN Of Biggleswade,
formerly of Southill.
Passed away peacefully on 5th May 2019, aged 84 years.
A much loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Denise and of the late Dawn and wonderful grandfather.
Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 11th June at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
East Anglia Air Ambulance
may be sent to
G&H Seamer
47 High Street,
Sandy,Beds.
SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 31, 2019
