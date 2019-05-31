Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hinton

Notice Condolences

John Hinton Notice
HINTON JOHN Of Biggleswade,
formerly of Southill.
Passed away peacefully on 5th May 2019, aged 84 years.

A much loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Denise and of the late Dawn and wonderful grandfather.

Funeral service takes place on
Tuesday 11th June at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road
at 11.30am.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
East Anglia Air Ambulance
may be sent to
G&H Seamer
47 High Street,
Sandy,Beds.
SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.