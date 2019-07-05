Home

John Galley Notice
GALLEY John Of Sandy,
passed away peacefully on
24th June 2019
in Bedford Hospital,
aged 87 years.
Much loved partner of the late Mary, brother, brother in law, uncle
and great uncle.
Funeral service takes place on
Monday 8th July in
St Swithun's Church, Sandy, at 2pm followed interment in
Sandy Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St Swithun's Church (cheques addressed to Sandy PCC)
May be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 5, 2019
