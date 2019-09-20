Home

Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:30
Shefford Methodist Church
DOUBLE John Passed away peacefully in his sleep at South Wing Bedford Hospital
on 4th September 2019, aged 90 years.
A much loved husband, father, dad, grandad and great grandad. Many thanks to Dr Cakebread & Partners.
The funeral takes place at 10.30am
on Monday 30th September, 2019 at Shefford Methodist Church followed by the burial at Campton & Shefford Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/johndouble.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Shefford. Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 20, 2019
